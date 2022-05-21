Buffets Could Be Poised To Return As Customers Seek Cost-Effective Food Options

When you go to a Golden Corral or any other buffet-style eatery, you're going for one thing only: to eat as much as you can and as much as you want. Buffets are built around the idea of the customer serving themselves, doing away with menus and waiters and instead letting customers go hog wild with whatever they want. For a nominal fee, a customer can pile everything from fried chicken and steak to cake and ice cream on their plate.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, buffets were forced to adopt new methods of serving customers, as the old cafeteria-style method of serving was no longer hygienic. According to The Huffington Post, several buffet chains — ones that didn't suffer bankruptcy or closure, like Sweet Tomatoes or Old Town Buffet — adopted new cleanliness standards and radically modified self-serve options. TODAY even raises the question of whether buffets and other self-service-style restaurants can even survive in a post-pandemic world. After all, would people who had spent over two years wearing masks and social distancing really be excited to jump back into the somewhat messy world of steam trays and all-you-can-eat smorgasbords?

It seems that, despite all those trials, buffets are slowly beginning to re-emerge — and are perhaps more popular than ever.