Mountain Dew Wants You To Visit Its Pop-Up Location This Summer

Unless you hail from Tennessee, there are likely a lot of things that you don't know about the Volunteer State. For example, it's tied with Missouri for having the most state borders; it boasts 10 different state songs; it gave birth to the tow truck; and it has some bizarre speed limits including one road that tells drivers not to exceed 19 miles per hour (via Knox News). Moreover, famous names like Davy Crockett, Dolly Parton, and Justin Timberlake hail from Tennessee. And a popular soda company has recently chosen this state to be the home for a novel campaign.

If you are longing to tap into your inner outdoorsy type and count the highly caffeinated MTN DEW (formerly known as Mountain Dew) among your favorite beverages, you are about to discover a way to marry these two interests. Yes, you can kill two proverbial mockingbirds (Tennessee's state bird) with one stone. It involves a trek to Doe Mountain, an 8,600-acre expanse of forested mountains and rugged terrain, boasting more than 60 miles of trails (via Facebook). But what does it have to do with MTN Dew?

According to PepsiCo, MTN DEW's original formula was brewed by Barney and Ally Hartman of Tennessee. Yes, MTN DEW has important ties to this state — and it is about to get yet another.