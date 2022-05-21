Mountain Dew Wants You To Visit Its Pop-Up Location This Summer
Unless you hail from Tennessee, there are likely a lot of things that you don't know about the Volunteer State. For example, it's tied with Missouri for having the most state borders; it boasts 10 different state songs; it gave birth to the tow truck; and it has some bizarre speed limits including one road that tells drivers not to exceed 19 miles per hour (via Knox News). Moreover, famous names like Davy Crockett, Dolly Parton, and Justin Timberlake hail from Tennessee. And a popular soda company has recently chosen this state to be the home for a novel campaign.
If you are longing to tap into your inner outdoorsy type and count the highly caffeinated MTN DEW (formerly known as Mountain Dew) among your favorite beverages, you are about to discover a way to marry these two interests. Yes, you can kill two proverbial mockingbirds (Tennessee's state bird) with one stone. It involves a trek to Doe Mountain, an 8,600-acre expanse of forested mountains and rugged terrain, boasting more than 60 miles of trails (via Facebook). But what does it have to do with MTN Dew?
According to PepsiCo, MTN DEW's original formula was brewed by Barney and Ally Hartman of Tennessee. Yes, MTN DEW has important ties to this state — and it is about to get yet another.
You could test-drive dill pickle-flavored MTN DEW
Doe Mountain is about to become the home of MTN DEW's first-ever official outpost. The brand's website offers that it will be open from June 4 to June 12 and opening hours will be from 8 a.m. until dusk. Plus, visitors will be given passes to access "Doe Mountain, all DEW-sponsored activities, and the MTN DEW Outpost Flavor Adventure." Did someone say "flavor adventure"? Yes, while supplies hold out, tempted taste buds will be able to sample six never-been-released flavors and provide their feedback. Maybe one will become the best MTN Dew flavor.
According to WJHL, these flavors include Apple Cinnamon, Dill Pickle, S'mores, Elderberry, Huckleberry, and Summer Popsicle. Dill Pickle MTN DEW? If you're like us, your curiosity has been piqued.
And MTN DEW has done more than add an outpost. PR Newswire reports that the company has provided funding for a new archery course and a trail expansion. The report states that other event activities include an archery tournament, MTN DEW scavenger hunts, and several volunteer activities. PepsiCo adds that there will also be bird-watching and nature walks provided by local experts.
Whether you're eager to show off your bow and arrow prowess, immerse yourself in nature, or find out firsthand what S'mores MTN DEW is like, this first-ever MTN DEW outpost has something for everyone who loves to "do the dew."