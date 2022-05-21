The Queen's Jubilee Dish Some People Think Should Be Thrown Back Into The Ocean

Ah, Great Britain. It runs a fine line between gentile and gauche, doesn't it? England may be the land of good manners, Harry Potter, and Mick Jagger's swagger, but there is no denying that the greater United Kingdom has put out equal measures of tasteful and tacky over the years, with goofy guffaws like Boaty McBoatface sharing headline space with the most buttoned-up of the buttoned-up set: the royal family. In fact, another faux pas involving the royals has come to light, but this time it's not Prince Harry's antics or the latest episode of "The Crown" that's got people talking. It's a patriotic dish out of Wales to honor the queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee that has Brits squirming in their seats (via LadBible).

But let's back up. For the uninitiated, the U.K. is governed in part by a monarchy, the head of which is Elizabeth II, the current Queen of England (via VisitLondon). At the admirable age of 95, the queen is celebrating her 70th year on the throne this year, a milestone never before reached by a British monarch — and one known as the Platinum Jubilee. To commemorate the event, countries across the U.K. and Commonwealth will enjoy a four-day holiday weekend filled with traditional jubilee festivities, such as parades, RAF flypasts, and other royalty-themed activities. In fact, the queen's Platinum Jubilee has a recipe contest, too!

For supporters of the monarchy, it's a time to fly the flag — in this case, the red, white, and blue Union Jack — in a show of patriotism and respect for the queen and country. But just which Welsh dish is making headlines?