The Real Reason Walmart And Sam's Club Are Struggling Financially

When stores that thrived during a historic pandemic, like Walmart and Sam's Club, are struggling financially, that's when you know things are really bad. Inflation is higher than it has ever been in the past 40 years, and everyday consumers and huge corporations alike are feeling the effects (via NBC). On Tuesday, May 17, Walmart reported that first-quarter profits decreased by 24% compared to last year (via Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette).

Many would think this would be due to a decrease in sales, but they actually exceeded expectations according to Walmart's president and CEO Doug McMillon. The decrease in profits is due to increased costs in other areas, like employee wages. Unlike many other businesses dealing with understaffing, Walmart actually had a surplus of staff because employees on leave for COVID-19 returned to work early, overlapping with the staff that was hired to cover for them.

With customers paying more for groceries and fuel, the department store saw a decrease in sales of "general merchandise," which is more profitable than the grocery sector (per Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette). The last major factor in the decline in profits is the same issue that many Americans are facing, skyrocketing fuel prices. "At the end of the day, inflation needs to come down," said Brian Yarbrough, a retail analyst with financial services firm Edward Jones. "With inflation as high as it is — 9% to 10% — the lower-income families can't afford the general merchandise." Moreover, the USDA says food prices are about to get even worse.