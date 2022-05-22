Waterloo Just Launched Two New Summer-Ready Seltzer Flavors

It's no secret that the sparkling water market is exploding right now. The global flavored water market was worth $13.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow to $29.56 billion by 2028 (via Grandview Research). Instead of reaching for soda, people across the globe are moving toward this healthier alternative that often has zero calories and zero added sugar. It seems that there is a new sparkling water brand every time you visit the grocery store, and a relatively new player in the game is Waterloo.

Waterloo was founded in 2017 in Austin, Texas, and contains just two ingredients: purified carbonated water and natural flavors (via Waterloo's official website). The brand is also committed to sustainability, utilizing aluminum cans made from 70% recycled material. Waterloo has an array of fruity sparkling water flavors like grapefruit and black cherry, but it just announced two flavors that are perfect for summer sipping, one of which is only available for a limited time.