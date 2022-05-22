Waterloo Just Launched Two New Summer-Ready Seltzer Flavors
It's no secret that the sparkling water market is exploding right now. The global flavored water market was worth $13.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow to $29.56 billion by 2028 (via Grandview Research). Instead of reaching for soda, people across the globe are moving toward this healthier alternative that often has zero calories and zero added sugar. It seems that there is a new sparkling water brand every time you visit the grocery store, and a relatively new player in the game is Waterloo.
Waterloo was founded in 2017 in Austin, Texas, and contains just two ingredients: purified carbonated water and natural flavors (via Waterloo's official website). The brand is also committed to sustainability, utilizing aluminum cans made from 70% recycled material. Waterloo has an array of fruity sparkling water flavors like grapefruit and black cherry, but it just announced two flavors that are perfect for summer sipping, one of which is only available for a limited time.
Summer berry is returning to the shelves and passion fruit is making its debut
Although sparkling water can be enjoyed all year long, an ice-cold can is especially refreshing in the summer. In order to further entice fans to reach for a Waterloo instead of a soda, the brand came out with two new seltzer flavors that taste like summer in a can. Since the company is based in Austin, Texas, the flavor experts at Waterloo certainly have experience combating brutally hot weather.
Summer Berry is a returning best-seller that is perfectly suited for an Independence Day celebration with its red, white, and blue packaging (via PR Newswire). While Summer Berry is a taste of Americana, Passion Fruit is inspired by the tropics with a bright and tart flavor. Both of these flavors are the result of Waterloo's meticulous process of crafting new flavors, which can take six to nine months of trial and error, per Waterloo's official website. Both of these flavors are also only available for a limited time, so use Waterloo's store locator to find out where to snag some summertime refreshment.