Gordon Ramsay Claims This Topping Is Just As Bad As Pineapple On Pizza

The TikTokers decided to make a pizza with a "massive Tom & Jerry steak with tons of tough cuts that definitely needed tenderizing." So they gave that huge steak a few fist bumps in the video. Later in the video, they seasoned the steak with salt and pepper on both sides and smoked it low and slow over applewood. What follows is your standard TikTok ridiculousness — the steak gets seared with a huge blowtorch, and it's then topped with tomato sauce, grated parmesan, and slices of pepperoni. Yes, they really used beef instead of pizza dough.

After a few minutes in the pizza oven, the TikTokers demonstrated how to slice and eat this steak pizza monstrosity. Ramsay reacted to the recipe for steak pizza with his own video, in which he's mostly saying stuff like "stop it," "what are you doing," and "no, no, no, no." Finally, he concluded that the two have "lost the plot."

In the comments, some TikTok users wondered why someone would "ruin a perfectly good steak," while others thought that "this has to be the most genius thing ever made," so this one is obviously a case of different strokes for different folks.