How Grubhub's Free Lunch Promotion Actually Cost Restaurants Money

It all started when a survey taken by the food delivery app, Grubhub, revealed that more than two-thirds of New York City workers skip lunch because they're simply "too busy," per Yahoo Finance. To help these beleaguered over-workers break the lunch-skipping habit, Grubhub set about promoting a $15 credit toward food deliveries between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. As per Grubhub, all one had to do to take advantage of this offer was to place an order using the promo code "FREELUNCH." Although the $15 did not cover tax, tip, or delivery fees, and despite that workers were on their own with regard to finding the time to actually chow down, New Yorkers and those in adjacent suburbs that were included in the promotion were still totally there for it.

In fact, no sooner had Grubhub opened these floodgates, did orders begin flooding the Grubhub app, per Eater, although that is putting it mildly. Apparently, more than 400,000 people attempted to take advantage of this not-quite-free lunch promotion, with roughly 6,000 orders per minute at one point, per NPR. The upshot? Free lunch meets free-for-all.

Within minutes, the Grubhub platform was glitching and crashing, delivering to many what turned out not to be lunch so much as error messages, endless wait times, and ongoing aggravation. Dissatisfied and presumably still-hungry customers took to social media to express their outrage. But that doesn't begin to describe the reaction from participating restaurants.