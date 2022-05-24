This Is Padma Lakshmi's Favorite Fast Food Order - Exclusive

"When I'm not in the mood for cooking, but when I'm in LA, I will enjoy a burger," Lakshmi told Mashed when she sat down for an exclusive interview. Whenever she finds herself on the West Coast, she has two go-to burger spots. Lakshmi loves In-N-Out and typically grabs a burger with extra pickles and no onions.

The personality has a long history with In-N-Out. The Daily Mail noted that Lakshmi was seen enjoying a burger from the chain while attending a Vanity Fair Oscars party back in 2018. Many who follow the star also noted that Lakshmi once repped Carl's Jr. back in 2009, marking a long history with this particular fast food. When it comes down to it, Lakshmi has clear preferences, and not just any burger joint can make the cut.

"It's not just anywhere," Lakshmi continued. "It's either In-N-Out, but I also like Astro Burger's garden burger, the one on Santa Monica Boulevard, not the one on Melrose." The star prefers that particular location because the Astro Burger on Melrose uses a soy mayo that tastes a bit too tart for Lakshmi's taste.

Lakshmi summed up her relationship with her favorite burgers best — "You can tell I'm a burger geek when I'm in LA."

Make sure to check out Lakshmi's collaboration with Maison Boursin and keep an eye out for season 20 of "Top Chef." New episodes air Thursdays on Bravo at 8:00 p.m. ET.