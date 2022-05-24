Another Fan-Favorite Item Just Came Back To Taco Bell For A Limited Time

Taco Bell has been in the news a lot lately, starting when the company confirmed the date of the Mexican Pizza's return, and continuing when, well, the internet wasn't very impressed by the Mexican Pizza after all. There's been so much focus on the Mexican Pizza and all of the surrounding drama that Taco Bell fans might have missed the return of another fan-favorite item, one that was so missed when it was originally removed from the chain's menu that more than 1,000 fans even signed a Change.org petition begging for the restaurant to bring it back. The item in question? Taco Bell's Toasted Cheddar Chalupa.

Taco Bell's regular chalupas are made with a crispy fried flatbread shell that's stuffed with the classic Taco Bell filling of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. The Toasted Cheddar Chalupa ups the ante on flavor, thanks to the toasted 6-month aged cheddar on the outside of the shell (via Taco Bell). It sort of gives the whole thing a Cheez-It Extra Toasty vibe. The Toasted Cheddar Chalupa is only back for a limited time, but there are a few different ways to enjoy it while it's here.