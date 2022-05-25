Sonic's New Summer Slush Flavor Offers A Sweet And Sour Sip

Summer, and the warm weather it brings, makes us thirsty. We love those cool drinks that give our taste buds a chill on sweltering days of sun and fun. Chick-fil-A, for instance, just dropped its Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade in time for the season, and Culver's recently announced the return of its lemon ice with six fruity ways to customize it. Our mouths can feel that cool rush you get drinking one of these frozen drinks with a straw just thinking about it. Well, get ready because another fast food chain has announced that it, too, is offering frozen drink lovers another option to help beat the heat.

Sonic, which is famous for its slushes and its 168,894 possible combinations — it would take 462 years to try them all — is giving customers yet another way to cool off this summer. And with Travel Pulse reporting that 80% of Americans would love to take road trips this summer — and will naturally need to take those occasional stops to refuel and recharge — you may want to add Sonic to your list of places to grab a frosty beverage.

The fast food chain's newest slush drink offering brings together the sweetness of one of theitsr slushes with one of our favorite childhood candies to give frozen drink lovers a sweet and sour sipping experience.