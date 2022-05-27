Move Over, Ice Cream Trucks — Ice Cream Drones Are Officially Here

Aside from such beloved vehicles like the Batmobile and Oscar Mayer's Weinermobile, the ice cream truck is one of the most famous American inventions on the road today. Smithsonian Magazine credits Ohio confectioner Harry Burt for pioneering the first mobile ice cream truck, the Good Humor van, in the 1920s. Since then, colorful ice cream trucks have rolled up and down the streets of suburbia, tolling their tinny music as a siren, gathering the young and old alike to step up to the window and pick from a wide variety of ice cream treats.

Even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn't have stopped the Good Humor men from making their appointed rounds. AARP reports a story of one ice cream man making door-to-door deliveries to customers stuck at home, bringing a bit of ice-cold happiness to a community under isolation.

But, just as the summer sun inevitably melts all ice cream, the future inevitably brings change. It seems that recent developments are shifting the delivery of ice cream away from trucks and toward drones. How exactly can a drone deliver ice cream in the same way an ice cream truck can, though?