M&M's Just Answered Fans' Pleas With Its Newest Mix Flavor

With today's abundant M&M' options, it may be hard to imagine a world with limited choices when it comes to the iconic chocolate candies. Once upon a time, in all reality, picking up a bag of M&M's could only mean purchasing the plain chocolate variety. According to M&M's website, that was the first flavor launched in 1941, and the peanut version didn't come on the scene until 1954.

My, how things have changed! Last year, Mashed was able to rank 20 M&M's flavors, including some more unusual offerings such as coffee nut and key lime pie. The ever-evolving brand is continually adding new candy flavors to its lineup like the more recently launched Crunchy Cookie M&M's, which invoke a chocolate chip cookie taste, and limited-release M&M's Munchums, which come in both milk chocolate and salted caramel flavors, are gluten-free, and have an outer shell made from chickpeas (via PR Newswire). Now, there's one upcoming flavor that M&M's thinks fans will be particularly excited about.