The CMO Of Pepsi Wants To Give You A Free Taste Of Pepsi-Roni Pizza - Exclusive

Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's CMO, wants everyone to know that pizza tastes #BetterWithPepsi. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, he said that Pepsi drinks are "served at over 70% of national pizza locations across the country." According to Kaplan, the pairing of pizza and Pepsi works well because "the signature flavor and bright citrus blend of Pepsi cuts the fat in foods like hamburgers and pizza, giving them a delicious taste."

Per a YouGov poll from 2021, pepperoni is America's favorite pizza topping, with over 60% of those surveyed saying they enjoy it. Since Pepsi is the most popular soft drink served with pizza, it only makes sense that Pepsi and pepperoni would make a good fit. Per Kaplan, pepperoni pizza is the ultimate complement to Pepsi: "When adding the pepperoni to the pizza, it blends more of those Italian spices and brings out all the flavor profiles even more."

Pepsi decided to take the Pepsi-pepperoni connection a step further by collaborating with the Culinary Institute of America to create Pepsi-Roni, a soda-infused sausage. Kaplan said, "Pepsi-Roni is pork-based, combining the citrus zest and caramel notes of Pepsi Zero Sugar with traditional savory pepperoni seasonings."