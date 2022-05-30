This 'Sus' Starbucks Cup Drawing Had A Customer Scratching Their Head

If you've ever been to Starbucks and ordered even a single cup of coffee, you'd know that the baristas write your name on the cup. While this is done to know which customers ordered which drinks, of course, baristas also can draw pictures or write messages to the recipient. These messages can range from a mundane but friendly "have a nice day" to somewhat shocking cases, as evidenced when one woman discovered a flirtatious and unwarranted message written to her on her cup (via Yahoo! News). In certain cases, they can even be helpful. WKYC reports that a Starbucks barista wrote a message to a girl who they believed was being pestered by a stranger, telling her to "remove the lid" if she needed them to intervene.

Interestingly, a new case combines Starbucks and video games. In fact, it involves the popular 2018 multiplayer game "Among Us." According to the game's developer, Innersloth, the game focuses on players assuming the role of spacemen, with one spaceman being an "imposter." The player that is the "imposter" must avoid detection and subdue the other crewmates, while the other players must work together to figure out who the "imposter" is. The term "sus," short for "suspicious," is used to describe questionable activities a crewmate might do in-game.

For those who have never heard of the game, seeing a reference to it would be pretty confusing, especially at Starbucks.