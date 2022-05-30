The Bizarre Air Fryer 'Experiment' With Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza That Has People Talking

In the languishing post-holiday days of 2021, Twitter user and "food scientist" Kendrick Lobstar (@KLobstar) decided to see what would happen if he put a hotdog in the air fryer for two hours — because winter, because pandemic, because who wants to take down the Christmas tree? Mind you, a hot dog becomes fully cooked, complete with some nice charring, after just four minutes in an air fryer (via Everyday Family Cooking), so @KLobstar's hilarious air fryer "experiment" had predictable, horrible, smelly results that drove his wife and child out of the house but naturally also generated a ton of reactions on Twitter.

Now, @KLobstar is at it again. He has fired up his air fryer, procured a Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell, and sought to air fry it for 120 minutes. Why? "To celebrate the best fast food item there is," says @KLobstar. 98,000 Twitter users gave it their undivided attention.

"Have I learned my lesson from last year?" @KLobstar wrote. "Absolutely not." He also streamed the event live on Twitch.

After 10 minutes (110 more to go!), the pizza looks pretty toasted. Let's not forget that, unlike a hot dog, a Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is already fully cooked and ready to eat. In fact, Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza consists of two flat crunchy shells, ground beef, cheese, tomatoes, "Mexican pizza sauce," beans, and tomatoes (via Taco Bell). At 30 minutes, the pizza is almost entirely black, and @KLobstar notes, "I have made another mistake." This, of course, had people talking big time.