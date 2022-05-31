How The Sushi Industry Is Adapting To Climate Change

The business of raw fish is booming in the U.S., with IBISWorld projecting a 23.9% growth in sushi restaurants this year. Sushi is a relatively new cuisine in the States, which only became popular around the 1980s, says the Michelin Guide. This $27.5 billion U.S. industry has come a long way since then, with sushi showing up in gas station convenience stores and Michelin-starred restaurants.

Many home cooks may have learned to ask the fishmonger what's fresh rather than entering the market intending to leave with halibut. Yet, in a sushi restaurant, we expect to see our favorites on the menu — spicy tuna, unagi, rainbow roll — at all times. This expectation creates a dilemma for chefs who want to give the customer what they want, yet need to manage their moral obligation to buy sustainable seafood.

Over the past decade, the meat industry has faced a similar challenge with its impact on global warming. The raising of livestock represents 14.5% of total greenhouse gasses emitted into the atmosphere. Cattle are responsible for 65% of that number (via the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations). The private sector responded to this problem, replacing items like hamburgers and chicken nuggets with processed doppelgängers made from legumes and other vegetarian ingredients. As our oceans are overfished and waters get warmer, the question now becomes: How does sushi become more sustainable?