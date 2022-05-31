Aldi Fans Are Puckering Up For Its New Cookie Thins Flavors

By now, we all know that many Aldi food items have cult followings. Shoppers just can't get enough of Aldi's frozen cocktail popsicles, its Who Needs The Bagel? seasoning, and its peanut butter cups.

In early 2021, the Instagram fan page Your Aldi BFF posted about Benton's brand Cookie Things, which they discovered upon a visit to the grocery chain. Needless to say, Aldi shoppers became obsessed with these Cookie Thins, which are also available in several tasty flavors.

Initially, these cookies came in two varieties: chocolate cookie with vanilla creme and chocolate cookie with chocolate creme. However, the line eventually expanded to include toasted coconut, chocolate chip, apple crumble, pumpkin spice, snickerdoodle, key lime, and lemon. And, of course, Aldi fans went wild for them. In fact, one YouTube review went so far as to say, "I think (Benton's) knocks it out of the park on all of (the flavors)."

Now, in preparation for summer, Aldi has brought back the lemon and key lime Cookie Thins, and Instagram couldn't be more excited.