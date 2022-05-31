Is Starbucks Copying Chick-Fil-A's Drive-Thru Concept?

In the world of fast food, you may start to notice that some things appear more or less the same. If a fast food company releases a popular menu item, then you can bet that everyone from McDonald's to Wendy's will jump on board with their own take on the same menu item. This isn't to say that this is stealing or bad marketing. Trying to replicate the success of another company isn't anything new in the world of fast food. After all, if it worked for the other guys, it could work for them!

But what exactly can be considered "copying" in the world of fast food? Is Domino's plagiarizing Pizza Hut's pizza with its own handmade pan pizza? Is Dunkin' stealing from Krispy Kreme when they sell glazed donuts? It's hard to trademark a certain food since anyone can make a cheeseburger, pizza, or chicken. But there have been times when fast food giants have called foul on their competitors. Burger King called out McDonald's in the United Kingdom for selling Chili Cheese Bites, an item that Burger King sold on its U.K. menus (via the Independent). Burger King also has a sandwich called the Big King, which, perhaps by name alone, is suspiciously similar to McDonald's own Big Mac (via TheStreet). Of course, these can just be happy coincidences in the long run.

Perhaps it's also a happy coincidence that some Starbucks customers noticed employees taking a page from Chick-fil-A.