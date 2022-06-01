The Unsettling Way Restaurants Could Predict Your Order

Ever so quietly, robots are taking over fast food. In addition to the proliferation of self-service ordering kiosks, restaurants are automating tasks that humans currently take care of. Domino's is testing driverless pizza-delivery vehicles and KFC is working to develop chicken-cooking bots to staff their kitchens (per The Spoon).

And if your job as a restaurant customer is to decide what you want and place an order, robots and algorithms could be coming for you next. Food delivery app GrubHub, for example, analyzed thousands of dishes and data points to create a personalized recommendation system (per Wired). And you might soon place McDonald's orders in a more futuristic way if the chain adopts automated voice machines to greet you in the drive-thru. Although the chain recently sold the decision-tech startup Dynamic Yield, which they purchased in 2019, the Golden Arches say they've already used the technology to try to personalize their kiosks and drive-thrus (via CNBC).

However, some restaurants are taking things a step further, using artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology to predict what you want to eat.