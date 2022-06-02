A Massive Highway Food Spill Has People Rubbernecking Online

Imagine you're driving down Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania. You're just southeast outside of Pittsburgh when, in an unfortunate twist of luck, you notice that traffic has come to a standstill. Past the horizon of cars and semi-trucks, you can see the flashing lights of a police car, several emergency vehicles, and a tow truck surrounding an impromptu barricade. Great, you think, there must have been an accident and you're going to be here for a bit.

As the line of cars slowly creeps along the highway, getting you closer and closer to the crash scene, you can't help but take a glance at what sort of accident caused all this backup. You see a tractor-trailer impaled on several trees alongside the road, the trailer itself has smashed to pieces from the impact. What you can't understand, however, is all this weird pink goo oozing out of the busted trailer onto the road. And why does everything suddenly smell like hot dogs?

On May 20, the Rostraver Central Fire Department posted a report on Facebook detailing a crash that occurred at West Mile 43 on Interstate 70. The crash involved a tractor-trailer hauling "meat products" having overturned. While 6 ABC reports that both driver and passenger, fortunately, survived with minor injuries, it was what the truck was carrying that got people talking. The truck's cargo was "hot dog filler," the stuff that is piped into casings to make the kind of hot dogs you may have eaten on Memorial Day.