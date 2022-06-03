Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Cheering For A Fan-Favorite Dessert's Return

Plenty of Trader Joe's food items have a cult following and for good reason. In addition to carrying a wide variety of products, says Forbes, Trader Joe's also prides itself on samples, personality, and low prices. Business Insider adds that, unlike other grocery stores, Trader Joe's appeals to both "the health-conscious" and "the penny-pinching," therefore bringing in a more diverse crowd.

Each year, Trader Joe's shoppers vote for their favorite items. According to this year's Customer Choice Awards, Trader Joe's best food is its Mandarin Orange Chicken. Other favorites include peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets, soy chorizo, and mini ice cream cones (via Trader Joe's).

Speaking of mini ice cream cones, Trader Joe's recently brought back its fan-favorite mini cheesecake cones, just in time for summer. Once news got out about this dessert's sweet return, fans took to social media to share their excitement — and we're talking tens of thousands of fans.