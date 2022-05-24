The Problem Trader Joe's Fans Have With Its Returning Cheesecake Cones

With summer around the corner, it's time to stock up your freezer with plenty of ice cream and popsicle treats. If you want to whip up your own frozen desserts, we've got a strawberry smoothie popsicle recipe that packs plenty of fresh fruit into each bite. But if you need to cool down right away and can't wait for your popsicle to freeze, Culver's lemon ice is here for the season with six fruity flavors, or you can head to Trader Joe's to get a black tea and boba dessert that's been turning heads.

For the most part, customers have positive things to say about the offerings in Trader Joe's frozen aisle. Last year, fans were excited to get their hands on a coffee-flavored ice cream cone, but it seems shoppers aren't loving the brand's mini cheesecake cones.

Instagram user, @traderjoesobsessed, posted a photo of these cheesecake cones and wrote in the caption that "the chewy nutty glazed cone is the best part," but also mentions the product is "just a little sticky." Despite the original poster enjoying these ice cream treats, commenters seem to have a different opinion.