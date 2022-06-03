The British Bakery That Pulled Out All The Stops For The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The festivities for the queen's Platinum Jubilee are off and running. Queen Elizabeth II's adoring subjects and fans have gathered throughout London for the celebrations honoring her 70th year on the throne. These festivities see military processions, including the large Trooping the Colour, and flower shows in abundance (via Royal.uk). British pubs are celebrating the Platinum Jubilee, too! One baker even made a life-size cake resembling the queen.

And, of course, there are the royals to watch. Duchess Kate Middleton is said to have channeled the fashion style of Princess Diana (via the New York Post), and we won't soon forget Prince Louis' adorably relatable reaction to the loud military flyover the family watched from a Buckingham Palace balcony.

Just a few blocks from Buckingham Palace is a notably pink-centric, famously Instagrammable bakery that has pulled out all the stops for the queen's Platinum Jubilee when it comes both to decor and to new baked goods. The shop calls itself "a queendom of summertime florals and flavours" on its Instagram page, and we couldn't agree more.