The British Bakery That Pulled Out All The Stops For The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The festivities for the queen's Platinum Jubilee are off and running. Queen Elizabeth II's adoring subjects and fans have gathered throughout London for the celebrations honoring her 70th year on the throne. These festivities see military processions, including the large Trooping the Colour, and flower shows in abundance (via Royal.uk). British pubs are celebrating the Platinum Jubilee, too! One baker even made a life-size cake resembling the queen.
And, of course, there are the royals to watch. Duchess Kate Middleton is said to have channeled the fashion style of Princess Diana (via the New York Post), and we won't soon forget Prince Louis' adorably relatable reaction to the loud military flyover the family watched from a Buckingham Palace balcony.
Just a few blocks from Buckingham Palace is a notably pink-centric, famously Instagrammable bakery that has pulled out all the stops for the queen's Platinum Jubilee when it comes both to decor and to new baked goods. The shop calls itself "a queendom of summertime florals and flavours" on its Instagram page, and we couldn't agree more.
Peggy Porschen Cakes is blushing with pride for the queen
Peggy Porschen Cakes, which also has a bakery in Chelsea in addition to the location near Buckingham Palace, is all about paying tribute to the queen for her Platinum Jubilee, all while maintaining its overall commitment to creating a fairytale atmosphere.
For example, when it comes to decor, the usual pink and white flowers that surround its doorframe have been upgraded to feature a large, gold crown on top and the number "70" in the center. As far as baked goods go, multiple new creations have been added to the menu for the celebration, including the Jubilee Gin English Rose cupcake composed of buttermilk cake infused with English rose gin syrup and then filled with gin-marinated raspberry compote and topped with a cream cheese frosting flavored like gin and raspberry. Perched on top are fresh raspberries, pink rose petals, a gold crown, and, of course, just in the name of extravagance, a 23-carat gold leaf. Instagram rained heart-eyed emojis on the post featuring the cupcake, with one user commenting, "This cupcake is simply stunning and fantastic."
Peggy Porschen Cakes has also collaborated with Launer London, the company that famously makes the queen's handbags, for a line of pink cookies shaped like the queen's iconic handbags. Let's hope she's able to slip a few of these delicious-looking cookies into her own purse for the festivities!