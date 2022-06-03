Shake Shack Triples The Sweetness With Its Pride 2022 Offer

The onset of June can only mean one thing: Pride Month is officially here. This special celebration takes place at the same time every year to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising that occurred 53 years ago. In June 1969, police officers raided the Stonewall Inn, a well-known gay bar and safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community in New York City. Frequenters and supporters of the Stonewall Inn refused to passively stand by, and not only resisted arrest but also staged an uprising (via People). This historic event ultimately sparked a nationwide LGBTQ+ revolution.

Every year, companies and communities across the nation offer discounts and deals to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community throughout June. For example, Miller Lite is celebrating Pride Month with a new book, while Samuel Adams is supporting Pride Month in its own big way. That said, it's also important to watch out for restaurants and companies who merely slap rainbows on products as a way to take advantage of Pride Month for their own personal gain. As Eater puts it, patrons should constantly question "is this dessert/drink/meal gay? Or is it gay-for-pay?"

One company that has been commemorating Pride Month for several years? Shake Shack (via Eat This, Not That!). In June 2019, the burger chain debuted its Pride Shake for the first time. To help make June 2022 its best Pride Month yet, Shake Shack is increasing the sweetness and love threefold with several new menu offerings (via Facebook).