Shake Shack Triples The Sweetness With Its Pride 2022 Offer
The onset of June can only mean one thing: Pride Month is officially here. This special celebration takes place at the same time every year to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising that occurred 53 years ago. In June 1969, police officers raided the Stonewall Inn, a well-known gay bar and safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community in New York City. Frequenters and supporters of the Stonewall Inn refused to passively stand by, and not only resisted arrest but also staged an uprising (via People). This historic event ultimately sparked a nationwide LGBTQ+ revolution.
Every year, companies and communities across the nation offer discounts and deals to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community throughout June. For example, Miller Lite is celebrating Pride Month with a new book, while Samuel Adams is supporting Pride Month in its own big way. That said, it's also important to watch out for restaurants and companies who merely slap rainbows on products as a way to take advantage of Pride Month for their own personal gain. As Eater puts it, patrons should constantly question "is this dessert/drink/meal gay? Or is it gay-for-pay?"
One company that has been commemorating Pride Month for several years? Shake Shack (via Eat This, Not That!). In June 2019, the burger chain debuted its Pride Shake for the first time. To help make June 2022 its best Pride Month yet, Shake Shack is increasing the sweetness and love threefold with several new menu offerings (via Facebook).
Shake Shack will be donating 3% of its Pride Month profits to The Trevor Project
According to its Facebook page, Shake Shack will be adding three new milkshakes to its menu for the month of June: the Chocolate Churro Shake, Sprinkle Cookie Shake, and Oreo Funnel Cake Shake. If a minimum of $75,000 worth of Pride Month milkshakes are purchased this month, 3% of the profits will be donated to The Trevor Project. This non-profit focuses on preventing suicide amongst LGBTQ+ teenagers and young adults.
Each Pride Month milkshake is just as elaborate as it sounds. The Chocolate Churro Shake features cinnamon churro frozen custard with spiced dark chocolate sauce and is finished with whipped cream and cinnamon waffle cone bits. Meanwhile, the Sprinkle Cookie Shake combines cookie butter frozen custard and rainbow crispies, with whipped cream and sprinkles on top. Finally, the Oreo Funnel Cake Shake blends Oreo cookies and funnel cake crunch with vanilla frozen custard, with chocolate whipped cream on top.
One Facebook user commented on the post, expressing disappointment that the beloved Pride Shake will not be returning to the menu this year. While you may not be able to order the Pride Shake at a Shake Shack location, you can make it at home. Mark Rosati, the culinary director of the New York-based burger chain, walks users through how to recreate the recipe on IGTV, and it's easier than it sounds!
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).