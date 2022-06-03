Most Of Costco's Recent Earnings Came From An Unexpected Source

We all know someone who shops at Costco. That someone might even be you. The point is that the warehouse store is pretty darn popular. In fact, Costco's net sales for 2021 totaled more than $192 billion (via Supermarket News).

So what are people buying from Costco? By general consensus, some of the best items to buy at Costco include prescriptions, diapers, and gas. Gas in particular is a huge draw for customers, as it's cheap compared to other gas stations. However, the real reason Costco's gas is so cheap is that you're just paying the difference with your membership fee.

Either way, gas is definitely a big ticket item for Costco. According to KSL News Radio, Costco's gas sales reach around $20 billion each year, or around 10% of its net sales. That's a sizable chunk, but still much less than Costco makes off its in-house items. Up until recently, that is.