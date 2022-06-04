The Sweetest Thing Buddy Valastro Looks Forward To This Weekend Isn't Cake

Before he lost his dad at the age of 17, "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro made a promise about their family business, Carlo's Bakery. He promised to make it a "household name" (via the Herald-Standard). He certainly accomplished that, with 12 locations across the U.S. and three "cake ATMs" in Canada (via Carlo's Bakery website). The "Cake Boss" series on TLC was largely responsible for this Hoboken bakery's skyrocketing fame, along with several spin-offs of the show, like the competition show "Cake Boss: Next Great Baker" and "Buddy's Bakery Rescue."

By hook or by crook – or in this case, by bake or by cake – Valastro has become synonymous with baked desserts. But despite his many years in the spotlight and all the fame that his baking has brought him, he has enjoyed something even sweeter than cake and success. Valastro has been able to stay grounded by making family time a top priority, and he is apparently enjoying some of that time this weekend.