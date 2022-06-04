The Sweetest Thing Buddy Valastro Looks Forward To This Weekend Isn't Cake
Before he lost his dad at the age of 17, "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro made a promise about their family business, Carlo's Bakery. He promised to make it a "household name" (via the Herald-Standard). He certainly accomplished that, with 12 locations across the U.S. and three "cake ATMs" in Canada (via Carlo's Bakery website). The "Cake Boss" series on TLC was largely responsible for this Hoboken bakery's skyrocketing fame, along with several spin-offs of the show, like the competition show "Cake Boss: Next Great Baker" and "Buddy's Bakery Rescue."
By hook or by crook – or in this case, by bake or by cake – Valastro has become synonymous with baked desserts. But despite his many years in the spotlight and all the fame that his baking has brought him, he has enjoyed something even sweeter than cake and success. Valastro has been able to stay grounded by making family time a top priority, and he is apparently enjoying some of that time this weekend.
Buddy Valastro treasures quality time with his family on the weekend
As a bona fide celebrity baker, you would think Buddy Valastro would be posting about the glamorous events he's attending on the weekends, but his social media feeds reflect his commitment to spending time with his family. He recently shared a photo on Instagram (see above) of his family of six with the caption: "Always look forward to the #weekend and spending time with my famiglia." The baker and his wife have four children: Sofia, Bartolo, Marco, and Carlo (via Famous Chefs). Since his eldest and only daughter recently started college, Valastro might treasure spending time with his family even more.
"Family is everything to me," Valastro told the Herald-Standard. "At the end of the day, nobody has your back like family. Everything I do is for my wife, my kids. I'm lucky that I get to work with my sisters, brothers-in-law, and cousins every day." To make sure the business stays in the family, Valastro has already started training the next generation. He recently shared a video on Instagram of his daughter Sofia designing and decorating the bakery's Easter cookies, so there may be a new "Cake Boss" in town.