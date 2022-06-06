Target's Favorite Day Line Just Gave Summer S'mores A Major Upgrade

No summer campfire is complete without a piping hot serving of s'mores. It's true, this ooey-gooey treat is the perfect blend of milk chocolate and fire-singed marshmallow sandwiched between two sweet and crispy graham crackers. And it has been a bonfire staple for generations. But who came up with the idea of using an ordinary blackened Jet-Puffed confection to create this morsel of melted chocolate perfection? And where does the term "S'mores" come from?

According to Girl Scouts Blog, Americans owe this outdoorsy treat to a recipe for "Some Mores" found in the 1927 book, "Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts." At some point, the word became compounded into s'mores and this beloved treat was embraced by chocolate and marshmallows lovers across the nation. National S'mores Day is celebrated on August 10. The World's Largest S'more was born on December 28, 2019 and weighed in at over 342 pounds (via Guinness World Records). And s'mores have been mimicked by Pop-Tarts, Oreos, Goldfish, and Jelly Belly – quite impressive when you remember that imitation is the highest form of flattery.

Fans of this traditional fireside snack will surely be pleased with this newest evolution in the s'mores lengthy life — a variation that can be grilled in the regular way or heated up in your oven at home. Yes, this is the first major s'mores innovation since the Hershey's S'mores Kit.