The Reason Behind The Latest Crabmeat Recall Might Not Surprise You

On June 2, 2022, an Alabama-based seafood distributor operating in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi recalled one-pound packages of Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat that it sold to distributors in the aforementioned states, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website. The product comes in a one-pound container marked with the distributor's name, Irvington Seafood, and license number (AL 111-C), as well as a batch number. If you think you may have purchased this product, you're being urged to return it to the retailer from whom you purchased it in exchange for a full refund.

If you have questions, the company designates an email in the recall notice. But if you're wondering what the urgency is about, we can answer that straight away. It's because the product in question may have been cross-contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

As you likely know by now, thanks to the many Listeria recalls we've written about of late, including one of pre-cut fruit having Listeria concerns and one affecting 20,000 packages of pre-packaged shrimp, this particular pathogen may be life-threatening in immunocompromised adults (including those who are pregnant or of advanced age) and babies and young children — even the those still in utero, who may be contaminated if the person carrying them has been exposed, per the Mayo Clinic.

So, if you're shaking your head right about now and thinking, "seriously, Listeria, again?" you're definitely not alone. What's more, the reason behind the recall really won't surprise you.