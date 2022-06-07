The Best Dessert To Make On The Grill, According To Dale Talde - Exclusive

If you want to try your hand at grilled desserts, Dale Talde says to keep it simple. Complicated recipes, "making pastries and some of that stuff, that's meant to be in an oven ... I don't recommend it," he told Mashed. Instead, Talde says to approach it like a professional — which ironically means less is more. "Chef's desserts tend to be less sciencey and techy. They have a little more leeway."

And the perfect "chefy" dessert, as Talde puts it, to try your hand at? A grilled fruit cobbler. Whether you like bright, bursting berries, ripe summer peaches, or anything in between, the process is easy: Toss your favorite fruit in a cast iron pan, top it with quick homemade dumpling dough (or even store-bought pie crust), and let it heat away on your grill until the dough is cooked and the fruits are juicy and bubbling. Talde says this is the ultimate dessert to make on the grill because there's room for error, which isn't always the case when it comes to baking. A cobbler "doesn't have to be perfectly 375 degrees for an hour. It can fluctuate a little bit and still be good."

"All Up In My Grill" Season 2 is now available on Tastemade. New episodes will air on Tastemade's streaming network — available across platforms like YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity X1, and more — and on the Tastemade+ app.