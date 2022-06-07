Why We May Not Have Seen The Last Of Honest Tea

When Coca-Cola announced it was shutting down its line of Honest Tea, no one was more shocked than the brand's founder, Seth Goldman, who founded Honest Tea in 1998. Goldman sold 40% of the brand to the soft-drink maker in 2008, before he and business partner Barry Nalebuff sold off the rest of the enterprise in 2011. Just after Coca-Cola's decision to do away with Honest Tea was announced, Goldman had taken to Linkedin to call the move "a gut punch to all the sweat, tears and incredible passion that went into building our beloved brand."

Goldman tells Food Dive during an interview that "It was obviously disappointing to see how a large corporation handled this. I did not anticipate it at all. We had developed and the brand had maintained ... the category-leading position in ready-to-drink bottled tea. And they were willing to just walk away from that."

And while this may seem like unfortunate news for Goldman and Honest Tea drinkers, it could be the beginning of something even better.