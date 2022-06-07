Here's Who's Really Hurting Over High Grocery Prices

Anyone who's been to the grocery store in the last few months has felt — or at least witnessed — the effects of record-high inflation. There are a host of global factors keeping food costs high, including lingering supply chain issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, a block of farming resources caused by the war in Ukraine, and the impact of climate change on meat and produce suppliers, all of which are causing grocery chains to jack up prices in just about every aisle. Stepping in, the Biden administration has proposed a solution to combatting high food costs, which involves mitigating economic pressure in other areas of the economy. However, households struggling to track down cost-effective necessities can't afford to sit through the nine-act bureaucratic play in which a bill turns into a law.

In the meantime, many shoppers are devising their own solutions. One of these is "store-hopping," which could mean driving nine miles to H Mart just to score affordable produce, per a real-life example relayed by The New York Times. But that's not the only way shoppers are staying frugal. According to Winsight Grocery Business, shoppers are going the extra mile to avoid additional fees.