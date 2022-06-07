A Mountain Dew Favorite Is Returning To Stores This Summer

Since it's not available in stores all year, it's no surprise that avid fans of Baja Blast are already roaming about looking for cases of the stuff. On the r/mountaindew subreddit, one Baja Blast drinker posted a photo showing off a trunk full of Baja Blast — 12 cases in total. In response to a comment, the original poster, u/Benzona stated, "this will last me until next summer."

On Twitter, user @jihn_boii posted a photo of a few different flavors of Baja Blast with the caption "Baja blast haul today, still missing mango gem." And one Mountain Dew-loving user on Instagram captioned their post of a vending machine filled with the cult-favorite soda, "The Return of the King."

If you're not sure where to look for Baja Blast, Pepsi's got you covered. This is likely a fairly common question since it's on the company's FAQ page, and there's a product locator to help fans find their favorite sodas. Of course, you can also grab some Baja Blast at your nearest Taco Bell, and if you want to try making a Baja Blast drink in your own kitchen, there's a nifty copycat recipe for Taco Bell's Baja Blast Freeze.