Why One New Zealand Watermelon Cost Almost $70

Summer is just around the corner, but the temperature for June tells us that this month is already "hotter-than-average" (via Climate). And with the warmer weather, you might want to prepare a refreshing fruit salad for yourself or your loved ones. However, if you live in New Zealand, you might be stunned if you attempt an amazing way to use up a watermelon and use the leftover juicy pieces for your fruit salad. Shoppers in New Zealand are shocked that the price of watermelon is now hovering around $10 per kg, reporting that a smaller one had a price tag of $69.98 while a larger one came in at a whopping $102.25 (per Daily Mail). That sounds pretty unbelievable, but is it really unreasonable?

For example, The Garden Magazine reports that there are watermelons that are even more expensive, like Densuke, a Japanese watermelon grown on Hokkaido that is black in color, crisp, and very sweet with few seeds on the inside. The price of Densuke watermelons can reach up to $6,000, making it the world's most expensive watermelon. This melon also comes packaged with the certificate of origin, so the New Zealander price of a watermelon perhaps doesn't sound that steep after all. But why did the price of this beloved summer fruit increase so much?