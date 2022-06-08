Grubhub Still Owes NYC Restaurants Money Over Its Failed Free Lunch Promo

Grubhub has been described as a pioneer among food delivery apps. But perhaps "cowboy" is more apt. To wit, in 2020, a class-action lawsuit accused Grubhub of listing restaurants on its platform without the permission of said restaurants, per Class Law Group. The following year, the City of Chicago alleged Grubhub engaged in deceptive pricing tactics (via Eater Chicago). Now Grubhub's pricing tactics are being called into question once again, this time in a lawsuit brought in March by the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, who alleges, among other things, that customers in the D.C. area were charged by Grubhub for deliveries advertised as free (per TechCrunch).

Gee, now that sounds vaguely familiar. Didn't Grubhub just run a free lunch promotion in the New York City area that ended up costing the restaurants money and aggravation? Why, yes, yes it did. NPR reports that due to technical difficulties, not to mention an apparent failure to plan for the deluge of orders that might have been reasonably expected to ensue when you tell New Yorkers that lunch will be free, the whole thing was a bust. And not just to the thousands of disgruntled would-be customers who ended up with no lunch at all, but also to the restaurant workers who tried to process the impossible influx of orders. Nor should we forget about the restaurant owners, many of whom are still waiting for refunds from Grubhub in respect of undelivered orders.