Noosa's Frozen Yogurt Gelato Is Finally Here — Here's How To Get It

If you were a teenager in 2012, you remember that going on a frozen yogurt run was the activity of choice. It was a great excuse to whip out your brand new license and drive your friends to get a sweet treat that was deemed healthier than ice cream. Even when we piled our cups high with Oreos and gummy worms, we were still convinced that we were making a healthy choice. Frozen yogurt does have less fat than ice cream, but when you get a size large and load it with sweet toppings, the word "healthy" may need to be taken out of the equation (via CNN).

Regardless of whether it was actually healthy or not, the frozen yogurt industry boomed in 2012, with over $2.5 billion in estimated sales (via Frozen Yogurt Mix). While frozen yogurt shops may be more sparse these days, there are companies like noosa that are still bringing frozen yogurt creations to grocery store shelves. Instead of having to go out in public and pay for your froyo based on how heavy the cup weighs, millennials can now reminisce on the fun of their teenage years in the comfort of their own home with noosa's new frozen yogurt gelato.