What Were Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul Doing At Costco This Week?

It's ironic that nearly a decade since "Breaking Bad," whenever we see former TV tough-guys Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in the same room, we still can't help but default to dad-joke mode, wondering, as we do, "What's cooking?" But apparently, all dad-joking aside, these two made such an indelible impression as meth-cooking frenemies on AMC's critically acclaimed jewel-in-the-crown, "Breaking Bad," that they've come to agree that whenever they feel like working together, at least for the foreseeable future, it might be best for both of their careers if they do so outside of acting gigs, per Forbes. So, in 2019, when the not-acting-together bug bit them both, they founded Dos Hombres, a mezcal brand sourced from agave from San Luis del Rio, a remote village in central Oaxaca, Mexico, per Dos Hombres' website.

From the beginning, the fans have been here for it, showing a willingness to brave rock concert-esque crowds for a chance to be adjacent to these apparently quite affable stars. We saw this starting with their first major appearance at Tales Of The Cocktail 2019, during which they bartended to the delight of attendees of the event.

And we continue to see it in their most recent appearances. For example, on May 19, Cranston and Paul entertained beyond-indoor-capacity crowds at Stamford, Connecticut's Fortina restaurant (formerly helmed by Food Network-famous Cristian Petroni), at which they bartended and hosted gregariously, per the Stamford Advocate. And now, what's this? These two intrepid mezcal mavens were just seen at Costco?