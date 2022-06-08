The Girl Scouts-Style Shake That's Coming To Jack In The Box

If you're a fan of Girl Scout Cookies, then you might be aware of this fun fact: a lot of people prefer to eat their Girl Scout Cookies frozen, especially Thin Mints (via Food Network). There's even a Reddit post in the UnpopularOpinion subreddit stating the supposedly controversial opinion that "room temperature Thin Mints are better than frozen Thin Mints," showing just how popular it is to eat these cookies frozen.

In the olden days, people might have had to hoard their Thin Mints stash in the freezer in order to have a steady supply year-round, but these days there are actually several ways you can fulfill your frozen Girl Scout Cookies cravings even when it isn't cookie season. Breyer's has sold Thin Mints and Samoa-flavored ice creams in the past (via License Global), and one Michigan ice cream shop made headlines this year for selling Girl Scout Cookies extreme milkshakes (via MLive). But now, fans of frozen Girl Scout Cookies will have another option, and this one is a lot more accessible if you don't live in Michigan: Jack in the Box has added a Girl Scout Cookie-flavored milkshake to its menu.