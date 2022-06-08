The Girl Scouts-Style Shake That's Coming To Jack In The Box
If you're a fan of Girl Scout Cookies, then you might be aware of this fun fact: a lot of people prefer to eat their Girl Scout Cookies frozen, especially Thin Mints (via Food Network). There's even a Reddit post in the UnpopularOpinion subreddit stating the supposedly controversial opinion that "room temperature Thin Mints are better than frozen Thin Mints," showing just how popular it is to eat these cookies frozen.
In the olden days, people might have had to hoard their Thin Mints stash in the freezer in order to have a steady supply year-round, but these days there are actually several ways you can fulfill your frozen Girl Scout Cookies cravings even when it isn't cookie season. Breyer's has sold Thin Mints and Samoa-flavored ice creams in the past (via License Global), and one Michigan ice cream shop made headlines this year for selling Girl Scout Cookies extreme milkshakes (via MLive). But now, fans of frozen Girl Scout Cookies will have another option, and this one is a lot more accessible if you don't live in Michigan: Jack in the Box has added a Girl Scout Cookie-flavored milkshake to its menu.
Jack in the Box's Girl Scout Cookies shake features Adventurefuls
Though frozen Thin Mints are a classic frosty treat, Jack in the Box's new milkshake is made with the Girl Scouts' Adventurefuls cookies (via Thrillist). According to the Scouts, Adventurefuls, the newest Girl Scout cookie, are "an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt." The new Girl Scout Adventurefuls Caramel Brownie Shake, which is already available at Jack in the Box locations around the country, plays on those flavors.
Each Girl Scout Adventurefuls Caramel Brownie Shake features a base of vanilla ice cream that's blended with brownies and caramel syrup and comes topped with whipped cream and an Adventurefuls cookie. The price may change depending on where you live, but The Fast Food Post reports that the suggested price is $4.59 for a regular and $4.99 for a large. Brand Eating points out that in the Los Angeles area a regular-sized shake costs $5.50, while a large costs $7. While it costs more than the standard chocolate or vanilla milkshake, with a premium add-on like a real Girl Scouts cookie, it makes sense that you'd have to pay extra. For those curious to try the decadent drink, note that — just like Girl Scout Cookie season — this is a limited-time offer.