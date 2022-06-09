Here's How To Get A Free McDonald's Happy Meal All Month Long

McDonald's has been involved in the third-party restaurant delivery service game since 2017 when it launched McDelivery through a partnership with UberEats (per Restaurant Dive). In 2019, the home of the Big Mac expanded McDelivery's reach when it dipped its toe in the water with Grubhub. What started as a 500-restaurant joint venture within the tri-state New York City area has since become a veritable money-making machine across the U.S. (via Nation's Restaurant News). Perhaps in a long-overdue celebration of this joint venture, and, no doubt, in an effort to usher in the summer months with all due enthusiasm, McDonald's and Grubhub have teamed up to give away free Happy Meals all throughout the month of June, according to QSR magazine.

To put a finer point on it, when they say free, what they mean is that if you order at least $15 worth of McDonald's menu items, including a qualifying Happy Meal, you'll get a credit for the price of the Happy Meal. And by qualifying Happy Meal, we mean a Hamburger or a Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal. However, it's not surprising that in an era in which not only does almost everyone have an opinion, and many are willing to express theirs via social media, some McDonald's fans are not feeling it (per Twitter).

Nevertheless, we can only anticipate that many will jump at this deal — adults included! If you're so inclined, here's what to know to get your McDonald's Happy Meal for free.