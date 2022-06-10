Aviation Gin's New Father's Day Cocktail Is A Cut Above The Rest
June just kicked off, which means that Father's Day is right around the corner. We can all probably agree that giving an appropriate gift for Mother's Day is a relatively easy task — for example, we already know the list of mom-requested dishes for Mother's Day. However, choosing a gift for our dads might be trickier because they're notoriously hard to please. In 2022, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 19, the third Sunday in June. The holiday was created in 1909 by Sonora Smart Dodd, who wanted to develop a special day just for male parental figures (via History).
Interestingly, this year's Father's Day is just a bit more special because it falls on the same date as the same as the original holiday in 1910. And now, Ryan Reynolds' brand Aviation American Gin has a brand-new Father's Day cocktail that's likely to put a smile on your face, especially with the accompanying ad that shows how to make the cocktail in your own kitchen (via Instagram).
Nick Cannon has a special cocktail for Father's Day
"The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon joined forces with Ryan Reynolds in an ad for Aviation American Gin that features a cocktail called The Vasectomy. Cannon fills a tall glass with ice, an ounce of cranberry juice, some tonic, a squeeze of lemon juice, and of course some Aviation Gin to finish the cocktail. While making the beverage, Cannon cracks sarcastic jokes at his own expense, and it's no wonder — the comedian already has seven children and an eighth is on the way with model Bre Tiesi (via Page Six).
Earlier this year, Cannon had a vasectomy consultation and joked about not wanting to "populate the Earth completely," so it seems to us like he's the perfect person to promote the vasectomy-themed cocktail. The ad was posted on Instagram along with the humorous caption, "Give the gift of not giving this Father's Day with Vasectomy connoisseur Nick Cannon." Social media users were enthralled, praising the ad with comments such as "Brilliant ad!!!" and "This is genius marketing 101." Luckily, you still have some time left until Father's Day 2022 to get all the ingredients and make the cocktail — chances are your dad will love it. You can also take a peek at the list of the best gin cocktails for spring for more inspiration.