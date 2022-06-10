Aviation Gin's New Father's Day Cocktail Is A Cut Above The Rest

June just kicked off, which means that Father's Day is right around the corner. We can all probably agree that giving an appropriate gift for Mother's Day is a relatively easy task — for example, we already know the list of mom-requested dishes for Mother's Day. However, choosing a gift for our dads might be trickier because they're notoriously hard to please. In 2022, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 19, the third Sunday in June. The holiday was created in 1909 by Sonora Smart Dodd, who wanted to develop a special day just for male parental figures (via History).

Interestingly, this year's Father's Day is just a bit more special because it falls on the same date as the same as the original holiday in 1910. And now, Ryan Reynolds' brand Aviation American Gin has a brand-new Father's Day cocktail that's likely to put a smile on your face, especially with the accompanying ad that shows how to make the cocktail in your own kitchen (via Instagram).