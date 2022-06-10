Season 11 Champ Kelsey Murphy Says This Is The Biggest Challenge For MasterChef Winners - Exclusive

Since winning "MasterChef" and embracing her culinary future, the chef says she now welcomes opportunities to learn and grow — like her current gig, running her own test kitchen, Inspo, in Fishers, Indiana. "There's nothing better than these test kitchens that are opening up all over the country, because it's allowing me, and chefs like me, an opportunity we would never get otherwise to have the financial backing to try to open up a restaurant," she says.

On top of that, she adds, "We have other people helping us ... teaching us restaurant operations, teaching us how to order things, how to staff, how to run a line — all these things that I didn't know." For Murphy, it's a chance to let people try her food for themselves, rather than just see it on TV, as well as "a resumé builder ... it's giving me a lot of street cred within the culinary world."

And if you can't make it to Indiana to try out chef Murphy's MasterChef-level cooking for yourself, you can order her handcrafted dishes on Grubhub through MasterChef Table.

