Why Instagram Is Comparing Aldi's Chicken To McDonald's Chicken Selects

Many grocery chains have created a slew of copycat recipes to mimic popular menu items at fast food chains and restaurants. At Aldi, for example, a store already known for its better than average pricing, shoppers cannot get enough of its constant product innovation when it comes to replicating foods from other brands. Aldi's Girl Scout cookie copycats have gotten rave reviews from fans, and the chain has even tried its hand at a copycat Reese's Puffs cereal, albeit to a mixed response. More recently, many customers are lauding Aldi's version of McDonald's Chicken Selects.

Chicken Selects first came to McDonald's menus in 2002, per CNBC, and were breaded "strips of premium white meat chicken." Despite the fact that the entree was supremely beloved by customers, Business Insider reports that it was removed from the menu about a decade later due to "inadequate sales of the chicken tenders, which were more expensive than other menu items," among other reasons. But as demand and fan outcry continued, in 2017 McDonald's replaced the Selects with Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, a "new" product which was basically a revamped version of the former, in an attempt to put fans' minds at ease. This is how the story went in the U.S. Across the pond, however, Brits are still enjoying Chicken Selects, both from McDonald's and, now, it seems, at Aldi.