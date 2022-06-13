Giada De Laurentiis Announced A Challenge For 'Spaghetti Slurpers'

Giada De Laurentiis knows her way around a pot of spaghetti. Whether she is making up a plate of her famous and beautifully simple Lemon Spaghetti or blowing our minds by boiling up those long noodles in a pot with Chianti for a vibrant red dish, De Laurentiis has got us covered (via Youtube). In fact, to make our lives a little easier when it comes to this Italian staple, the cookbook author shared her do's and dont's for cooking pasta on Giadzy.

From salting the water to using the right size pot so your pasta has room to cook, De Laurentiis' tips are definitely worth a glance or two, especially when it comes to spaghetti. The "Everyday Italian" host is an advocate for not breaking your spaghetti strands to make them fit in your pot of boiling water. Instead, she suggests patience beuase after a short wait you will be able to push it down into the pot, unbroken. And if you want to participate in the spaghetti slurping challenge De Laurentiis recently threw down on TikTok, then you are about to realize this rule is mission-critical. Long spaghetti noodles are a requirement. What exactly is this challenge?