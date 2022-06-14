Why TikToker Nick DiGiovanni Adds This Seasoning To Every Meal - Exclusive

The dynamic duo — salt and pepper — never fails to take a meal from mediocre to out of this world. Nick DiGiovanni explained that if had to pick one ingredient to use for the rest of his life, it'd be salt. The content creator said, "I've tried eating food before without a lot of salt, and it is genuinely difficult." DiGiovanni even launched his own salt company, Osmo, to pay homage to his favorite seasoning and showcase premium cooking and finishing salts.

He continued, "I'm thinking of grabbing a cucumber. It tastes okay without salt, but then when you add that tiny pinch of salt, it's a total game changer." DiGiovanni also said his second-favorite most recent food obsession has been homemade brown butter. Salt and brown butter? Sounds like the ultimate bread topping.

In addition to his usual videos, the TikTok star paired up with FoodSaver to create delicious recipes with the brand's vacuum sealers. Sous vide is one particular method that has gained popularity, and DiGiovanni showed off the technique by creating some mouth-watering chicken leg and peach cobbler recipes.

