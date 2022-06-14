Here's How To Get A Taste Of Twix Cookie Dough
National Cookie Dough Day is fast approaching: It falls on June 21 (per National Today) and will no doubt be celebrated in a variety of ways. National Cookie Dough Day is not to be confused with National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day (Aug. 4) or National Cookie Day (Dec. 4), which is a day to celebrate cookies of each and every persuasion — sometimes with deals and discounts.
On National Cookie Dough Day, people celebrate cookie dough in all its uncooked glory. Some folks might do this by rounding up ingredients for their favorite cookie recipe and savoring spoonfuls of batter, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say we should "say no to raw dough.”
Other people might opt to indulge in safe-to-eat store-bought cookie dough or to head out for a scoop of their favorite cookie dough ice cream, a now-classic flavor that Ben & Jerry's claims to have invented in 1984 after receiving an anonymous tip from a customer.
Candy maker Mars has added an interesting twist to National Cookie Dough Day: The company is getting ready to add a Twix Cookie Dough bar to its family of flavors, and 1,000 lucky fans will get to taste it before it hits store shelves in December 2022, per a press release. Here's how.
Act fast for samples of the new Twix Cookie Dough bars
Mars describes its upcoming Twix Cookie Dough bars as a double-the-cookie delight. They will feature the signature crunchy cookie base plus a cookie-dough-flavored layer studded with bits of chocolate, all topped with milk chocolate, per a press release.
If you want to be one of the first to try the new confection, Mars is holding a "first taste” giveaway. Visit www.twix.com/cookiedough on National Cookie Dough Day, June 21, 2022, and enter your information to receive a sample. Fans are advised to act quickly because only 1,000 samples are up for grabs, and the giveaway works on a first-come, first-served basis (and it doesn't matter if you favor left Twix or right Twix).
Meanwhile, cookie dough fans who miss out will have to wait until December 2022 to get their mitts on Twix Cookie Dough bars. When they finally do hit store shelves, look for them in single servings (1.36-ounce bars), "share" size (2.72-ounce bars), and minis (9.7-ounce bags).