Sarah Thomas Names Her Go-To Fast Food Order - Exclusive

As the co-founder and author of "Kalamata's Kitchen," Thomas has poured her heart into the book series and website devoted to fostering a love of food adventure in young children. The first book in the series invokes all the senses — as the main character Kalamata travels through aromatic spices and worldly experiences with her alligator friend Al Dente, young readers are introduced to the different tastes, smells, and sounds that food can make. The book ends with a recipe of Kalamata's that entices children to explore foods that may be beyond the typical "kid food" fare.

However, that doesn't mean that kids' favorites are out of the question. As even Thomas admits, she has a fast food favorite. "Oh, this is probably embarrassing to admit," she said with a laugh. "I really like McDonald's french fries." But her go-to order doesn't stop there, as she added, "And, if I'm going to get them, I'm probably getting chicken nuggets also." To top it all off, she also requests McDonald's version of the ever-popular sweet and sour sauce. showing that there is a place for all foods in a kid-friendly diet.

"Kalamata's Kitchen: Taste Buds in Harmony" will be released on June 28, 2022.