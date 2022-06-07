Author Sarah Thomas Talks New Kalamata's Kitchen Book - Exclusive Interview

You grew up in a rural town in Pennsylvania. How did it influence you and your work with "Kalamata's Kitchen?"

Very directly. My parents are south Indian immigrants. I was born in Somerset, Pennsylvania. For a lot of first generation kids, [we] understand why [our] parents made the decisions they did, it was largely for survival. They wanted us to assimilate more than celebrate the culture that they had brought with them from India. I understand that, but at the time what they didn't get was that, no matter how much we tried to assimilate, we were always going to look like this. And there were always people that were going to not create the aura of acceptance that I think my parents optimistically thought that they would, even if we were as American as possible.

So I had a dual experience of really trying to fit in and suppress the things that made me more Indian or "other" in school and out in the world, but at home, my mom cooked constantly. We always ate Indian food. We traveled to India and stayed in India for all of our summer holidays, we never went anywhere else. My home life and my private life were very Indian. My public life was very not. There's always this kind of push-pull on what you're allowed to celebrate and what you're allowed to share, and what you have to keep to yourself. And when you have to start keeping things that you love to yourself, you start to feel shame about those things.

Those were difficult feelings for a kid to navigate. As I got older, I started to realize what was going on more and more. And by the time we started thinking about creating Kalamata and "Kalamata's Kitchen," I couldn't believe that 30-odd years later there were still not many characters that look like me, that had experiences like me, that loved the things that I did, that would've taught me that it was okay to celebrate the things that make me unique and special.

So we had to create her. It's very, very directly tied to me never wanting kids to be ashamed of the things that make them special, [and encouraging] kids to seek out the things that make their friends unique and special, to celebrate themselves as well as those around them. That's all straight from not having it myself. People often ask me if I'm Kalamata, and I always say she is the little girl I wish I had been — really proud and in charge and happy to celebrate herself and others.