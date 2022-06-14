Halo Top Just Created The Most Expensive Ice Cream Ever

Ice cream freezers are not immune to the widespread inflation that's keeping food costs high in grocery stores around the country. According to The Washington Post, some purveyors of the creamy dessert are keeping their supplies in check by reducing the amount of product in each container, which accounts for why some shoppers are noticing their pints getting smaller and smaller — and more expensive — these days.

Even before food prices began to soar, however, the wildly popular low-calorie ice cream company Halo Top was still on the pricier end of the spectrum, as Redditor complaints from 2016 can attest. Even so, that didn't stop the brand from beating out competitors like Ben & Jerry's and Häagen-Dazs as the best-selling pint of ice cream in the U.S. in 2017, per a press release published by Business Wire. Halo Top seems to be seeking another year of success after introducing a creamier version of its light ice cream in April, appealing to consumers who are drawn to the brand's health factor but crave the richness of traditional ice cream.

Now, in honor of its 10th birthday, Halo Top is out with its priciest and most decadent frozen dessert to date. But here's the catch: According to a statement received by Mashed, there's only one pint on the market. And it might be worth more than your most high-end appliance. Here's how to enter for a chance to claim it.