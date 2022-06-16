Aldi Wants Customers To Pucker Up With Its Lemony New Snacks
Aldi is so famous for its one-of-a-kind exclusive products that there are entire Instagram accounts dedicated solely to seeking out the latest and greatest from the budget grocery retailer. One of those accounts – @aldifavoritefinds – recently shared photos of a bunch of new lemon treats at Aldi just in time for summer. According to their post, you can currently snag creamy lemon chocolate truffles, frozen lemonade bars, powdered lemonade mix, and fruit strips in three lemonade flavors (strawberry, raspberry, and peach). On Aldi's official Instagram, you'll find even more citrusy goodness, including Wensleydale cheese with limoncello.
While it's true that lemon is one of the flavors of summer, that's not the only reason Aldi is stocking its shelves with citrus-themed goodies. Aldi posted on its website that the company will donate a portion of sales from select products to Alex's Lemonade Stand, a well-known childhood cancer charity. Here's what you need to know about how Aldi is giving back over the next few months, and how you can participate.
Aldi is donating to Alex's Lemonade Stand this summer
Aldi recently announced that it is once again partnering with Alex's Lemonade Stand, which was founded in 2004 by the parents of Alex Scott, who, as a four-year-old cancer patient, set up a lemonade stand in her front yard as a cancer fundraiser. The organization's mission in her memory? To raise awareness and fund research for finding the cure to childhood cancer. Starting this June, Aldi will donate a portion of the sales of select lemon-themed items (which are marked with the Alex's Lemonade Stand logo) to the charity, up to $1 million. You can also purchase reusable shopping bags designed by Alex's Lemonade Stand artists in Aldi stores across the country.
It's not the first time that Aldi had so many lemon-flavored snacks to benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand. Since 2019, Aldi reports it has raised more than $3 million dollars for the charity's efforts. The grocery retailer is urging people to support the cause either by shopping the new Aldi Finds or by donating to Alex's Lemonade Stand directly.