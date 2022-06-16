Aldi Wants Customers To Pucker Up With Its Lemony New Snacks

Aldi is so famous for its one-of-a-kind exclusive products that there are entire Instagram accounts dedicated solely to seeking out the latest and greatest from the budget grocery retailer. One of those accounts – @aldifavoritefinds – recently shared photos of a bunch of new lemon treats at Aldi just in time for summer. According to their post, you can currently snag creamy lemon chocolate truffles, frozen lemonade bars, powdered lemonade mix, and fruit strips in three lemonade flavors (strawberry, raspberry, and peach). On Aldi's official Instagram, you'll find even more citrusy goodness, including Wensleydale cheese with limoncello.

While it's true that lemon is one of the flavors of summer, that's not the only reason Aldi is stocking its shelves with citrus-themed goodies. Aldi posted on its website that the company will donate a portion of sales from select products to Alex's Lemonade Stand, a well-known childhood cancer charity. Here's what you need to know about how Aldi is giving back over the next few months, and how you can participate.