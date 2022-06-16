Is Food Stress Causing Drastic Changes To Mealtime?

According to a report from the U.K.-based Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD), families have been forced to skip meals as prices on grocery store shelves have risen in tandem with food costs around the world. Products considered essential, such as dairy, bread, and meat, have been affected by worsening conditions in the global economy and supply chains (via Yahoo! Finance). And price increases have been dramatic — 75% higher than before the coronavirus pandemic, per data from the United Nations food index, which also predicts a potentially catastrophic rise in global prices for rice (via CNBC).

Reports from both the UN and the IGD indicate that the war in Ukraine is a primary factor, though the groups also attribute blame to other economic conditions. Strangled supply chains and severely reduced grain exports in the region have led to shortages that have hit not only manufacturers of items like bread but also meat producers who depend on grain for animal agriculture.

Food shortages aside, an expert with RBC Wealth Management told CNBC that surging energy prices in oil and gas have also "aggravated the situation," as about a third of the costs associated with food production are energy-related. Fertilizer, for instance, which is made with natural gas, has become much more expensive to produce. Meanwhile, IGD cited other factors that have heightened inflation in the U.K., which include the disruptions to trade following Brexit and the weakening of the pound sterling relative to other currencies.