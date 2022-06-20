Why One Potential Solution To Food Inflation Was Ignored

Complaining about the price of things is pretty much ingrained into the workings of the human brain. Gone are the days of decades ago when people could buy a house for about five cents, and now people are so skilled at constantly looking for bargains that it's basically a sport. Maybe it should be incorporated into the Olympic Games.

The price of essentials, especially food items, is a particular concern of Americans — CNBC reported that 90% of U.S. residents are worried about rising food costs. The report suggests that consumers' concerns are justified, noting that food prices have risen by 9.4%. As a result, shoppers are buying in bulk, cutting down on grocery trips, avoiding expensive brands, and spending less on eating out to save money.

Meat, eggs, and cooking oil have all become more expensive to buy, according to Reuters — with failed crops, labor shortages, pandemic lockdowns, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and, CNBC noted, fuel expenses triggering price increases. Tackling the global problem is not an easy task, but one option that could help subdue the issue has not been widely taken on board: taxing wealthy people.